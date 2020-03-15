|
|
Donna Lou Erickson, nee Frost, 89, of Libertyville, IL, passed away on March 1, 2020. Donna was born in Lansing, MI to Donald Frost and Lucille G. Frost, nee McGee, who later married Harwood Hass. She was a model for many years in magazines, including Vogue. She was married to her late husband, Robert John Erickson for 67 years and is survived by her three children, Rick (Jackie) Erickson of Lake in the Hills, IL, Lisa (Richard) Smith of Glen Ellyn, IL, and Kristin Erickson of Lake in the Hills, IL; four grandchildren, Mark J.T. (Ashley) Erickson, Taylor Perez, Jeremy Perez, and Garrett Perez; and three great-grandchildren, Bennett T. Erickson, Tanner C. Erickson, and Everett D. Erickson. Sister to the late David Frost. Aunt to Michael Frost and Lindsey (Ken) Augerbright. A Memorial Service will be held on March 28, 2020, at 11am, at First Presbyterian Church of Libertyville, IL 60048. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Advocate Condell Hospice at www.advocategiving.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22, 2020