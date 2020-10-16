1/2
Donna Lyn Price
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Price, Donna Lyn, nee Rubinstein, age 62. Donna Price lost her short but brave battle with lung cancer on October 15th, fighting until the end. Donna was the beloved wife of Marc for one day shy of 37 years, proud mother of Becky (Greg) Smith and Lauren Price, and dear younger sister of Scott (Tamar) Rubinstein. Donna was the devoted daughter of the late Sandra and the late Richard Rubinstein, and cherished daughter-in-law of Selwin and Syril Price. She was an adored aunt, niece, cousin, and friend of countless others. Donna also leaves behind her steadfast canine protector Comet. To protect everyone's health, services and burial on Sunday at 10 am (CST) will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to any of the organizations Donna was connected to and passionate about, including LUNGevity, www.lungevity.org, AHIHA, www.ahiha.org, Les Turner ALS Foundation, www.lesturnerals.org, Congregation BJBE, www.bjbe.org, The Actor's Fund, www.actorsfund.org, PAWs Chicago, www.pawschicago.org, or the charity of your choice. To attend the funeral live stream, including ASL interpretation, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
847.229.8822
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved