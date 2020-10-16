Price, Donna Lyn, nee Rubinstein, age 62. Donna Price lost her short but brave battle with lung cancer on October 15th, fighting until the end. Donna was the beloved wife of Marc for one day shy of 37 years, proud mother of Becky (Greg) Smith and Lauren Price, and dear younger sister of Scott (Tamar) Rubinstein. Donna was the devoted daughter of the late Sandra and the late Richard Rubinstein, and cherished daughter-in-law of Selwin and Syril Price. She was an adored aunt, niece, cousin, and friend of countless others. Donna also leaves behind her steadfast canine protector Comet. To protect everyone's health, services and burial on Sunday at 10 am (CST) will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to any of the organizations Donna was connected to and passionate about, including LUNGevity, www.lungevity.org
, AHIHA, www.ahiha.org
, Les Turner ALS Foundation, www.lesturnerals.org
, Congregation BJBE, www.bjbe.org
, The Actor's Fund, www.actorsfund.org
, PAWs Chicago, www.pawschicago.org
, or the charity of your choice
. To attend the funeral live stream, including ASL interpretation, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com