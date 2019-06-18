Donna Lynn (Tinker) Hogle passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 54. She was born to Earl and Leoma Tinker on September 4, 1964.



She was a graduate of Oswego High School. Donna worked as a 911 telecommunicator for 30 years starting with Kane County Sheriff's Department and then the Village of Montgomery Police Department.



Donna is survived by her beloved husband, Kevin Hogle; son, Derek Regan; step-daughter, Kimberly (Rob) Hogle-Holst; step-son, Geoffrey (Lauren) Hogle and daughter-in-law Jennifer Delisle; sister, Kathy (Paul) McCauley; brother, Dale (Ginne) Tinker; five grandchildren, Abby Regan, Ashley and Hailey Holst, Austin and Leah Hogle; six nieces and four nephews along with their children.



Along with her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Regan; grandson, Tyler Holst; mother-in-law, Joan Hogle; two nephews, Christopher Tinker and Christopher Hester; grandparents, Landon and Verna Tinker and Claude and Lola Jones plus aunts and uncles.



A special thanks to the FOP, friends and co-workers of the Village of Montgomery Police Department for their tremendous support during her extended illness.



Visitation will be held on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 3 PM – 8 PM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the chapel. Burial to follow at Spring Lake Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations be made in Donna's name to Brain Tumor Foundation, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550, Chicago, IL. 60631.



To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291.



