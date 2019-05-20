|
Donna Pellegrini nee Fixari, 68 of Palatine, beloved wife of Gary T; loving mother of Gina Noel Pellegrini-Hammond; loved grandmother of Addison and Logan; dear sister of Diane (Rocco) Guerriero, James (Christina) and John (Jamie) Fixari; dearest aunt of many. Visitation from 2:00 pm until time of Remembrance Service at 6:00 pm, Monday at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions to JourneyCare Foundation (hospice), 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL, 60010, www.journeycare.org or to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 West Monroe Street Suite 1510, Chicago, IL, 60661, www.nationalmssociety.org. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 20, 2019