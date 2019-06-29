Donna Marie Colton (nee Hanson), age 79, passed away in the early morning of June 26, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John and Margaret Hanson. Loving wife of the late John Colton. Cherished sister of the late John Dennis Hanson (Mary), Robert Hanson (the late Virginia), Mary Ann Paulsen (the late John Paulsen). Loved aunt to 11 nieces and nephews and 19 great nieces and nephews. Donna grew up in Des Plaines, attending St Mary's Grade School and Maine East High School before going on to study at Patricia Stevens Business College of Chicago.



Her accomplishments were in her hands and in her heart. She was an outstanding needle pointer, knitter, quilter, cook, and generous volunteer at numerous locations including Maryville Academy, River Trails Nature Center and was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Zachary's always lending a hand to help the less fortunate. She also was a shopper for shutins.



Donna was fiercely independent, a social presence and a good sport which became a honed skill since she had two brothers. Her support and dedication to family was unrivaled, always acknowledging important milestones such as birthdays and anniversaries or calling in sick to work so she could help babysit. While she enjoyed many aspects of life including crafts, cooking, and her pets, nothing would compare to the joy she felt being surrounded by her family during vacations, family functions or holidays. With her Birthday November 26th, the family always celebrated Donna on Thanksgiving. As such, we will always be thankful for having her in our lives and appreciate all that she did for family and friends.



Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Zachary Catholic Church 567 W. Algonquin Rd, Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the www.cancerresearch.org/donate?. Cremation care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home – Des Plaines, IL. For information 847.699.9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 29 to June 30, 2019