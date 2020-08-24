Donna M. Glorioso-Tihlarik, 65, at rest August 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Tihlarik; loving mother of Sarah (Spiro) Siavelis and Joseph Sobaski; dearest sister of Nancy (Don) Marchese and Suzanne (the late Barry) Diamond; devoted aunt of Dana and Frank (Lauren) Marchese, Michael (Rachel) Diamond, and Danielle (Sean) Franklin. Visitation Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4-8 P.M. at Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 Cermak Rd., Forest Park. Funeral Services Wednesay 10 A.M. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Info 708-442-8500. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
Please don't cry for me. Be happy that I'm not suffering from any pain and that I am at peace and with my God. Life has taken me through many rough times. I'm very lucky that I was blessed with a wonderful and loving husband, daughter, son, sisters, nieces, nephews and in-laws. I am sorry for anyone I hurt. Nothing was intentional. I am bipolar. I have said things that I have no clue what I said. I've tried to find out and apologize, but that was not happening. No one would tell me and they totally shunned me and shut me out. I finally came to my wits and to the conclusion that I tried and did what I could. But the way I was treated by people that I thought truly cared about me came as a surprise to me. I am praying for all the ignorant and rude people that affected my life so they could find peace in all the unkind things that goes through their small undeveloped minds. I have no REGRETS. The past twelve years were filled with happy memories. Life goes on. I will continue to pray for all people with small, ignorant minds. I will also pray that they can find it in themselves to realize what hurt they inflict on others.
- At Peace Donna