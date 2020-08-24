1/
Donna M. Glorioso-Tihlarik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna M. Glorioso-Tihlarik, 65, at rest August 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Tihlarik; loving mother of Sarah (Spiro) Siavelis and Joseph Sobaski; dearest sister of Nancy (Don) Marchese and Suzanne (the late Barry) Diamond; devoted aunt of Dana and Frank (Lauren) Marchese, Michael (Rachel) Diamond, and Danielle (Sean) Franklin. Visitation Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4-8 P.M. at Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 Cermak Rd., Forest Park. Funeral Services Wednesay 10 A.M. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Info 708-442-8500. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Please don't cry for me. Be happy that I'm not suffering from any pain and that I am at peace and with my God. Life has taken me through many rough times. I'm very lucky that I was blessed with a wonderful and loving husband, daughter, son, sisters, nieces, nephews and in-laws. I am sorry for anyone I hurt. Nothing was intentional. I am bipolar. I have said things that I have no clue what I said. I've tried to find out and apologize, but that was not happening. No one would tell me and they totally shunned me and shut me out. I finally came to my wits and to the conclusion that I tried and did what I could. But the way I was treated by people that I thought truly cared about me came as a surprise to me. I am praying for all the ignorant and rude people that affected my life so they could find peace in all the unkind things that goes through their small undeveloped minds. I have no REGRETS. The past twelve years were filled with happy memories. Life goes on. I will continue to pray for all people with small, ignorant minds. I will also pray that they can find it in themselves to realize what hurt they inflict on others.

- At Peace Donna


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
7084428500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
Dear Robbie, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your wife. I send prayers for strength and peace of heart for you in dealing with your loss. Your cousin,
Joanne Kelley Orvik
Jo Kelley Orvik
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved