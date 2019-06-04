|
Donna M. Munn, nee Wilkiel, age 70, beloved wife of the late Joseph R.; loving mother of of Elizabeth (Jason) Bulthuis and Joe (Erika Munn; proud grandmother of Henry Robert and James William Bulthuis; dear sister of Mike (Joanne) and Tom (Pam) Wilkiel, Marilyn (Ron) Gibson and the late Harold Wilkiel and sister-in-law of the late Harry Munn; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road , (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 100, Chamberlain, SD 57325-0100. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 4, 2019