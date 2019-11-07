|
Donna M. O'Sullivan (nee Mulback) age 77; Beloved wife of Gerald O'Sullivan for 56 years; Loving mother of Chris (Bob) Cloutier, John (Teri Thorson) and Susan (Dan) Connerty; Proud grandma of Brian, Amanda, Katelyn, Matt and Sami; Dear sister of Eileen Maloney, Janet Weiler and the late Mary (John) Prisco; Fond aunt, cousin and a friend of many; Visitation Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from the Maher Funeral Home, 17101 S. 71st Ave., Tinley Park (1 block east of Harlem on 171st St. in the Olde Tinley Library) to St. Anthony Church, 7659 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort IL for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment private. Funeral information 708-781-9212 or www.maherfuneralservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019