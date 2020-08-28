Donna Mae (Brinker) Rogers, born April 23, 1934 in Parkersburg, West Virginia to the late Christopher C. and Mary Katherine (Bohn) Brinker, passed away August 17, 2020 in Oro Valley, AZ at the age of 86. Donna is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Dr. Lee F. Rogers; loving mother of Michelle G. (Dr. John L.) Lytle, Cynthia Lee (Kirk H.) Waldenmaier, Christopher W. Rogers, and Matthew H. (Lisa) Rogers; beloved grandmother of Thomas D. Grimes III, Garrison L. Grimes, Weston C. Grimes, John B. Lytle, Megan M. Rogers, and Morgan D. Rogers; dearest great-grandmother of Juliet Mae Grimes. Donna was preceded in death by her siblings Louis Ann (Olis D.) Farley and Francis Eugene "Bob" (Jackie) Brinker. Donna's Funeral Services will be private. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made In Donna's name to the Alzheimer's Association
