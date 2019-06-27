Home

Donna Mae Whitcomb


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna Mae Whitcomb Obituary
"Dee"

Of Mequon, WI died June 17, 2019 at the age of 87 years in the presence of several family members.

Dee is survived by her husband Lee; daughters Pamela (Peter) Willms, Valerie (Jeff) Noll, Kathy (Mike) Gregg and Laura (Richard) Coleman, 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Dee was a devoted wife of 65 years: 30 of those as a "Navy Wife" and all as a "Golf Widow". Dee was an employee for many years at the public library in Glenview, IL.

Dee's family extends a special "thank you" to the nursing staff at Lawlis Family Hospice and Horizon Home Hospice for their extraordinary care of Donna.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home -Mequon serving the family 262-241-8085 www.schmidtandbartelt.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019
