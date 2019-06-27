|
"Dee"
Of Mequon, WI died June 17, 2019 at the age of 87 years in the presence of several family members.
Dee is survived by her husband Lee; daughters Pamela (Peter) Willms, Valerie (Jeff) Noll, Kathy (Mike) Gregg and Laura (Richard) Coleman, 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Dee was a devoted wife of 65 years: 30 of those as a "Navy Wife" and all as a "Golf Widow". Dee was an employee for many years at the public library in Glenview, IL.
Dee's family extends a special "thank you" to the nursing staff at Lawlis Family Hospice and Horizon Home Hospice for their extraordinary care of Donna.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
