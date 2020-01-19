Home

Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pizano's Pizza and Pasta
2106 S. Indiana
Chicago, IL
View Map
Donna Malnati Obituary
Donna "Mama" Malnati, 93, passed away January 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Rudy; loving mother of Rudy (Annette) and the late Robert (Susan); cherished grandmother of Holly, Rudy, James and Catherine. Loving daughter of the late Harold and Florence Carter and sister to six siblings; the late, William Carter, LaVada Buresh, Harold Carter, Nancy Reynolds, James Carter and Bob Carter.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Pizano's Pizza and Pasta, 2106 S. Indiana, Chicago, IL 60605 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Donna Marie Malnati to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 225 East Chicago Avenue, Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611 or www.luriechildrens.org/donate.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23, 2020
