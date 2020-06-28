Donna Marie Benedict, 70 Years old, passed away Friday, June 26, at a local Family Life Center after a long battle with MS and lung cancer.
She is preceded in death by her father Donald F Benedict of Mount Prospect IL.
Surviving her death, is her loving mother, Dorothy Benedict, of Mount Prospect, IL, Her companion and longtime friend Linda Newby, of Chicago. Sisters Karen (Alden), of Brodhead, WI, Judy (Patrick), of Cleveland, TN.
Several nieces and nephews, uncles and cousins. Visitation Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. until Prayers 10:30 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, to St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mount Prospect, for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers please send donations to The MS Society or the American Cancer Association.
Special Thanks to all of the care givers at Resurrection hospital and Family Life Center
Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
She is preceded in death by her father Donald F Benedict of Mount Prospect IL.
Surviving her death, is her loving mother, Dorothy Benedict, of Mount Prospect, IL, Her companion and longtime friend Linda Newby, of Chicago. Sisters Karen (Alden), of Brodhead, WI, Judy (Patrick), of Cleveland, TN.
Several nieces and nephews, uncles and cousins. Visitation Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. until Prayers 10:30 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect, to St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mount Prospect, for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers please send donations to The MS Society or the American Cancer Association.
Special Thanks to all of the care givers at Resurrection hospital and Family Life Center
Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.