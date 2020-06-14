Donna Marie Bianucci, age 83, of Lemont. Beloved wife of Alfred. Loving mother of Karin, Kathleene (Patrick) Leyden, Kenneth. Devoted grandmother of Kalle, Patrick and Ethan Leyden. Cherished sister of Dorothy Grauer, Christine Graff, Thomas Richard Grauer and Mary Irene Sasek. Dear aunt of Eric and Jocelyn Grauer, Brittany Corcoran, Corey and Frank Sasek, Dennis, Christopher and Thomas Bianucci. Preceded in death by her siblings Robert and James Grauer. Donna will be remembered as a talented interior designer and as the matriarch of the family whom she deeply loved. Services and entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.