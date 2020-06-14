Donna Marie Bianucci
Donna Marie Bianucci, age 83, of Lemont. Beloved wife of Alfred. Loving mother of Karin, Kathleene (Patrick) Leyden, Kenneth. Devoted grandmother of Kalle, Patrick and Ethan Leyden. Cherished sister of Dorothy Grauer, Christine Graff, Thomas Richard Grauer and Mary Irene Sasek. Dear aunt of Eric and Jocelyn Grauer, Brittany Corcoran, Corey and Frank Sasek, Dennis, Christopher and Thomas Bianucci. Preceded in death by her siblings Robert and James Grauer. Donna will be remembered as a talented interior designer and as the matriarch of the family whom she deeply loved. Services and entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
2 entries
June 11, 2020
Donna kind and loving personality will be missed by all. She always had great ideas on decorating for interior design. Rest in peace
Rick Menzel
Friend
June 11, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
jamie balcom
