Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cruz-Sojka Funeral Home - Chicago
1427 W Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
312-666-2673
For more information about
Donna Davis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Provincialate
310 N. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM
Provincialate
310 N. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Provincialate
310 N. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL
View Map

S.M. Donna Marie Davis


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
S.M. Donna Marie Davis Obituary
Was called home to God on March 10, 2020 at the age of 71.

Member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the past 20 years.

Beloved daughter of the late Paul Davis and the late Agnes nee Zimmerman

Loving sister of Paul (Terry), Cecilia (Gary) Crigler, John, Jennie (Timothy) Spurlock, Morgan (Victoria), Angie, the late Clara, late Michael and the late William

Beloved aunt of many nieces, nephews and their families

Sister Donna Marie became a sister of Our Lady of Charity on August 30, 1966 and ministered to persons with special needs. On June 11, 2000, she became a Sister of the Holy Family of Nazareth and ministered at Nazarethville, first in the laundry and then as a Certified Njursing Assistant (CNA).

Visitation Thursday March 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the

Provincialate 310 N. River Rd. Des Plaines IL followed by a Wake Service at 5:00 p.m

Funeral Mass Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. also at the Provincialate

Interment All Saints Cemetery

Memorials to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, appreciated.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cruz- Sojka Funeral Home

(312) 666-2673 www.cruz-sojkafh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -