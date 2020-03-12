|
|
Was called home to God on March 10, 2020 at the age of 71.
Member of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for the past 20 years.
Beloved daughter of the late Paul Davis and the late Agnes nee Zimmerman
Loving sister of Paul (Terry), Cecilia (Gary) Crigler, John, Jennie (Timothy) Spurlock, Morgan (Victoria), Angie, the late Clara, late Michael and the late William
Beloved aunt of many nieces, nephews and their families
Sister Donna Marie became a sister of Our Lady of Charity on August 30, 1966 and ministered to persons with special needs. On June 11, 2000, she became a Sister of the Holy Family of Nazareth and ministered at Nazarethville, first in the laundry and then as a Certified Njursing Assistant (CNA).
Visitation Thursday March 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the
Provincialate 310 N. River Rd. Des Plaines IL followed by a Wake Service at 5:00 p.m
Funeral Mass Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. also at the Provincialate
Interment All Saints Cemetery
Memorials to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, appreciated.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Cruz- Sojka Funeral Home
(312) 666-2673 www.cruz-sojkafh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020