Donna M. Gargano (nee Tortorello) 83, of Mt. Prospect, formerly of Norridge and Ft. Myers, Florida. Beloved wife of 61 years to Ronald M. Gargano passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Tuesday evening September 22, 2020. One of 4 siblings born in Chicago, Diane (the late Terry) Hill of Atlanta, Pamela (Tom) Foss of Aiken, SC and Patrick Carr of Ipswich, MA. Loving and devoted mother of Dana Lynn (Jeffrey) Kronon, Jeffrey (Nancy) and Brett (Kathleen). Cherished grandmother of Sara and Zach Kronon, Nicholas, Alexander, Elizabeth, Kate and Sammy Gargano. Donna, born September 15, 1937 graduated from Norte Dame High School and attended Wright Jr. College. She was a leader in her community serving as president of the PTA and founder of the Parents Club. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9th at 9 AM at St. Raymond Church, 301 S. I-Oka Avenue, Mt. Prospect with a Memorial Mass to follow at 10 AM. Attendees must register for the Mass and luncheon to follow at dkronon@aol.com or call Dana at 847-208-9628. Thank you for your cooperation. 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
.