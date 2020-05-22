Donna Marie Hanson, nee Meehan; Donna passed away on May 16, 2020, after battling health issues for many years. She did not lose her battle. When she was ready, she surrendered. Now she is reunited with her husband and loved ones who preceded her in death. She was the model of strength in the face of adversity. May we all fair our battles as bravely. She was the beloved wife of the late John P. Hanson; Loving mother of Mark (Barb), Michelle (Sean) McGinnis, and Melissa (Dan) Sheedy. Adoring grandma "grama" of Christina, Brenden, Alexis, John, Connor, Maeve and Nolan; Dear sister to Susan McGee, Michael (Mary Ellen) Meehan, Kevin Meehan, Mary Meehan, Donald (Jackie) Meehan, and the late Sandra Donovan, Clifford (Barbara) Meehan, and Timothy Meehan; Fond sister-in-law and aunt to many. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to support Lung Cancer Research at Rush University Medical Center. Please send memorial gifts to Rush University Medical Center, 1201 W. Harrison St., Ste. 300, Chicago, IL 60607-3319 or visit http://rush.convio.net/DHanson; All Funeral Services are private; A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 22, 2020.