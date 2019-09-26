|
Donna Marjorie Hartigan, 72, of Lake Forest, IL passed away in July after a brave battle with breast cancer. Donna was born in Pittsburgh, PA, moved to Concord, MA, Loudonville, NY and finally Lake Forest, where she remained during most of her adult life.
Donna graduated from Emma Willard School in Troy, New York and Barat College in Lake Forest. She obtained a master's degree in Home Economics from the University of Illinois which led to a career teaching in Northbrook and as an aide in the Lake Forest school district.
Donna loved to travel in her early adult years and found tremendous joy throughout her life cooking, quilting, sewing, knitting, painting and completing countless needlepoint and creative projects. Donna was a member of St. Mary's Church in Lake Forest and the Lake Forest Book Review Group. She enjoyed her times at the local senior centers attending lectures, performances and playing bridge. She was also fond of her times with the St. Mary's and St. Patrick's bridge groups.
Donna is predeceased by her parents, Raymond H. and Kathryn C. Hartigan. She is survived by her sisters Mary Janice Hartigan and Rana H. Stelzer (Doug), nephews Mitch, Drew and Chase Stelzer (Mary), cousins Marcy (Mike), Margie and Jeff Zarcone.
Donna is interred at the Lake Forest Cemetery beside her parents. Donations may be made to Catholic Charities.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019