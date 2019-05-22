Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna McMahon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna McMahon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna McMahon Obituary
Donna J. McMahon passed away on May 19th. Beloved wife of Vincent I. McMahon. Loving Mother of Drew (Linda), Annie, Pete (LeAnne), Jim (Noreen), Jack (Sarah), Patrick (Julia), Nora (Darrin) Oberhofer and grandmother of Ian (Britnee), Erik (Megan), Matt, Tim (Risa), Colin, Scott, Erin, Delaney (Dusty) Wright, Claire, Max, Ben, Dean, Abby, Tommy, Jack, Will, Teddy & Augie. Great Grandmother to Camille and Jocelyn. Donna spent many years raising her 7 children and sharing in her grandchildren's lives. She was actively involved in her church community throughout her life and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held Friday, May 24th, 4 - 8 PM at Leonard Memorial Home (565 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137). Funeral Service will be held on May 25th, 10 AM at St. Petronille Catholic Church, 420 Glenwood Ave, Glen Ellyn. Burial, St. Michaels Cemetery (Wheaton, IL). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Glen Ellyn Food Pantry, 493 Forest Ave, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 (http://www.glenellynfoodpantry.org/) , which would be much appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
Download Now