Donna J. McMahon passed away on May 19th. Beloved wife of Vincent I. McMahon. Loving Mother of Drew (Linda), Annie, Pete (LeAnne), Jim (Noreen), Jack (Sarah), Patrick (Julia), Nora (Darrin) Oberhofer and grandmother of Ian (Britnee), Erik (Megan), Matt, Tim (Risa), Colin, Scott, Erin, Delaney (Dusty) Wright, Claire, Max, Ben, Dean, Abby, Tommy, Jack, Will, Teddy & Augie. Great Grandmother to Camille and Jocelyn. Donna spent many years raising her 7 children and sharing in her grandchildren's lives. She was actively involved in her church community throughout her life and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held Friday, May 24th, 4 - 8 PM at Leonard Memorial Home (565 Duane Street, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137). Funeral Service will be held on May 25th, 10 AM at St. Petronille Catholic Church, 420 Glenwood Ave, Glen Ellyn. Burial, St. Michaels Cemetery (Wheaton, IL). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Glen Ellyn Food Pantry, 493 Forest Ave, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 (http://www.glenellynfoodpantry.org/) , which would be much appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019