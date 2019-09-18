Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Nowicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Nowicki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Nowicki Obituary
Donna Marie Nowicki passed away on September 14 at her Oak Brook home. Loving mother of Rachel (Anthony) Ricci; Loving grandmother of Jacob and Ryan; Dear sister of Allen Lestin. Visitation Saturday, September 21 at 9:00AM till time of funeral mass at 10:30AM at Our Lady's Chapel Mayslake Village, 1801 35th Street, Oak Brook, IL 60523. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, masses and prayers are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale, 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now