Donna Marie Nowicki passed away on September 14 at her Oak Brook home. Loving mother of Rachel (Anthony) Ricci; Loving grandmother of Jacob and Ryan; Dear sister of Allen Lestin. Visitation Saturday, September 21 at 9:00AM till time of funeral mass at 10:30AM at Our Lady's Chapel Mayslake Village, 1801 35th Street, Oak Brook, IL 60523. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, masses and prayers are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale, 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019