Donna R. Talty

Donna R. Talty Obituary
Donna R. Talty age 66 of Aurora. Beloved sister of Colleen Mahnke. Loving aunt of Caitlin (Paulo) Escobar and Kevin (Talia) Mahnke. Devoted great aunt of Keira and Hailey Escobar and Leila and Leo Mahnke. Dear friend of Connie and Diane. Visitation Friday 4-7 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State St. (Rt 38), Geneva where funeral service will be held Saturday 11 am. Burial Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Aurora. In lieu of flowers, memorials to PAWS, 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614 or www.pawschicago.org. Information 630-232-8233 or www.malonefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019
