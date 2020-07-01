February 27, 1935 - June 28, 2020



Donna Schmidt (nee Mulvaney) from Glenview IL, formerly from Evanston, IL. Survived by her children Steven (Cherie) Schmidt and Terri (Jim) Fitzgerald; her sister and brother Marcia (Bob) Sadler and Ron Mulvaney; grandchildren Michael and Cullen Schmidt; nephews Jeff, David (Arnella) and John (Claudia) Sadler, Dan and Kevin Mulvaney. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and aunt who will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She loved her career in the bridal registry at Marshall Fields and continued to stay active after retirement by volunteering at several Northshore hospitals. She loved meeting new people as well as sharing and reminiscing with old friends. She had a love for life and had extreme passion for her beautiful artwork and music. Memorial services will be held at a later date. It would be greatly appreciated that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store