jerry and I send our love to entire Strauss family during this tragic time in your life. We go back many years but are never ready to bury loose a longtime friend. We have many fond memories of times together as do you as a family. Hold all of those dear to your heart and share those times with Mom with your precious children. She will never be forgotten. Blessings to all of you.

Nancy and Jerry Turry

