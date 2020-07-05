1/1
Donna S. Strauss
Donna S. Strauss, nee Sherwin, age 70, of Deerfield, beloved wife for 50 years of Richard "Dick" Strauss; loving mother of Robert (Kimberly) Strauss, Kenneth (Cara) Strauss, and Michael (Cari) Strauss; adored Grandma Donna of Marissa, Ashley, Alexis, Chloe, Olivia, Chase, Channing, and Sennett; devoted daughter of the late William and the late Maxine Sherwin; dear sister of Debbie (late Richard) Provus and the late David Sherwin; cherished sister-in-law of Phyllis (Ben) Kaplan; treasured aunt and friend to many. Service will be private. The service will be live streamed Tuesday, 1:00 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Go to Recent Services, click on Donna's photo, scroll to Service Information, and click on the Zoom link. Contributions may be made to Beth Chaverim Humanistic Jewish Community, 1457 Wilmot Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015, www.bethchaverim.net. or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), www.aspca.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Service
01:00 PM
live streamed
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
July 4, 2020
jerry and I send our love to entire Strauss family during this tragic time in your life. We go back many years but are never ready to bury loose a longtime friend. We have many fond memories of times together as do you as a family. Hold all of those dear to your heart and share those times with Mom with your precious children. She will never be forgotten. Blessings to all of you.
Nancy and Jerry Turry
Friend
July 4, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
July 4, 2020
Im so sorry to hear of Donnas death. My wife and I share our condolences with Michael and Dick as well as the rest of your family.
July 3, 2020
Donna was a loving and passionate woman - I have been blessed to call her a friend. She loved her family so much. It was my privilege to be included in the Strauss family world for so many years. Thank you for so much joy!
Friend
July 3, 2020
We are so sad to hear about Donna. She was so wonderful and will he missed. Thinking of your family at this time.
Friend
July 2, 2020
Sweet Thought Bouquet
July 3, 2020
In loving memory of an amazing woman. She added sparkle and love to every life she touched. I am blessed to have loved her and been loved by her. I am a better person for having known Aunt Donna.
Friend
