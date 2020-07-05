Donna S. Strauss, nee Sherwin, age 70, of Deerfield, beloved wife for 50 years of Richard "Dick" Strauss; loving mother of Robert (Kimberly) Strauss, Kenneth (Cara) Strauss, and Michael (Cari) Strauss; adored Grandma Donna of Marissa, Ashley, Alexis, Chloe, Olivia, Chase, Channing, and Sennett; devoted daughter of the late William and the late Maxine Sherwin; dear sister of Debbie (late Richard) Provus and the late David Sherwin; cherished sister-in-law of Phyllis (Ben) Kaplan; treasured aunt and friend to many. Service will be private. The service will be live streamed Tuesday, 1:00 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Go to Recent Services, click on Donna's photo, scroll to Service Information, and click on the Zoom link. Contributions may be made to Beth Chaverim Humanistic Jewish Community, 1457 Wilmot Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015, www.bethchaverim.net
. or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), www.aspca.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.