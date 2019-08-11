|
Donna Serewicz nee Walsh, 95, of Northbrook, passed away peacefully in her home of 60 years on August 8, 2019. Beloved wife of 72 years of the late Albert E. Serewicz, loving mother of Patricia (Joe) Schuld, Joan (Mark) Foster, John Serewicz and the late Catherine Serewicz (Patrick O'Connor); cherished grandmother of Lauren, Andrea, Marlee, Megan and Kathryn. Great grandmother of Morgan, Adelynn and Abigale. As her family moved through calm and choppy waters she remained the anchor that stabilized our family. Her dedication, generosity, strength and perseverance were shared with all who had the honor of knowing and loving her. Whether she was making her famous oatmeal raisin cookies for her granddaughters, playing cards with family and friends or contributing to church and community , she was always one who loved to share her many talents. As this chapter in her life draws to an end, a new beginning awaits. Mom, God bless you, we will miss you and look forward to the time we will all be joined for eternity. Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 13 from 9:30 am until time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019