Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Donna Solk Obituary
Donna Solk nee Shokler, 80. Beloved wife of Bud Solk for over 60 years. Loving mother of Gail (Rick) Whitehouse, Greg (Katherine) Solk, and Tracey (Chris) Ernst. Beloved grandmother of nine; Blake, Megan, Hailee, Payton, Hannah, Cole, Connor, Kelsea, and Megan. Dear sister of Sandra (the late Honorable Norman) Share and Michael (Jacky) Shkoler. Donna was an avid championship golfer, loved her summer walks at the Botanic Gardens and had more friends than can be counted. A beautiful lady that wanted everyone to smile, love and be happy. Service Monday, 10 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to (GVS) the Great Vest Side Club, 2222 Chestnut Ave, #101, Glenview, IL 60026, www.greatvestside.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
