Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Glen Ellyn
550 N. Main St.
Donna Sue Cavan


1937 - 2019
Donna Sue Cavan of Westchester, Illinois, passed June 17, 2019. Born to Homer and Doris Deadman in 1937. Graduated Beloit College (BA). Married Michael Cavan August 22, 1959. Lived in Western Springs for 43 years; raised three children: Jennifer, Christopher, and Marc. Donna leaves as her legacy three children, son-in-law Rees, daughter-in-law Tricia, and four adored grandchildren: Rory, Luke, Brady, and Chase. She and her beloved husband Michael passed six days apart, just before their 60th wedding anniversary. Donna was known for her kindness, devotion to and love of family, loyalty, and camaraderie. She was a teacher and later worked in healthcare, where she forged lifelong friendships. Enjoyed antiquing, jigsaw puzzles and family time in Door County. Glue of her family, fondly remembered as wonderful mom and grandmother. Ever-present supporter at her grandchildren's sporting events, she loved being with family and friends and would do anything for them. She will be dearly missed. Memorial service at First Presbyterian Church of Glen Ellyn, 550 N. Main St., July 13, 2019, at 3pm. Reception following.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
