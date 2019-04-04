Resources More Obituaries for Donna Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donna Susan Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers Donna Susan Smith (Speck) of Indian Head Park, formerly of Hinsdale, passed away March 27, 2019.A LaGrange native, Donna graduated from LT High School and continued her education at Purdue University. She was very active in her sorority, Alpha Xi Delta, and student council, running as "Spook". After graduating, she taught 5th grade in Denver and then worked for many years at IBM- both in Chicago and San Francisco. Donna stopped working a few years after her daughter Susan was born but went back to work selling technology outsourcing services for almost 30 years where she remained a top performer until her passing. Donna was very active at her church, the Christian Science Church of Hinsdale, serving on multiple committees, as an usher, and on the board of directors. She was also active in her community on the PTO as well as the zoning board in Hinsdale and later in Ashbrook. Donna was incredibly active with the local woman's shelter, organizing their Back To School Backpack drive and their holiday drive which ensured that everyone at the shelter had presents for Christmas. Her efforts and time helped so many. Donna loved Purdue Football and everything Purdue. She attended all their home football games- and some away games. She and David were huge supporters of the Purdue Marching Band and even have a locker named after them in Purdue's new football facilities. She bled Black and Gold and loved that her nephew, Tony and niece, Vanessa graduated from Purdue. Donna was the best grandmother to her 4 grandchildren. She was at every graduation, Halloween parade, play, and everything else possible supporting them. She tirelessly put together a Holiday treasure hunt every year for the kids with prizes and clues that lasted an entire night. Her hidden notes and coins and dollars left behind after every visit were a highlight for the kids. They adored her beyond words. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Muriel Speck; her husband David Smith; and her sister Lucille Griffin (Speck). Donna is survived by her daughter, Susan (Erik) Zimmer; her grandchildren, Abby, Ben, Taylor and Samantha; her sister-in-law Kay Lynne Dyer; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends. A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm Saturday April 6th at the Christian Science Church of Hinsdale, 405 E 1St, Hinsdale, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Purdue Foundation, Attn: All American Marching Band, 403 W Wood St, West Lafayette, IN 47907; or Chicago, Attn: Vera Walker, Donor Development, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. Donna's memory can continue in us all just by giving of ourselves to others. Give to Toys for Tots over the holidays. Drop a backpack filled with supplies off to your local shelter. Buy socks for a local homeless shelter. Everyone can have an impact- you just have to give of yourself. Love can conquer all! Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019