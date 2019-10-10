|
On August 27, 2019, Donna Thrasher, a long-time resident of Oak Park, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 at the Lutheran Home (Arlington Heights). Donna was married to her loving husband Louis (Lee) Thrasher for 44 years.
Donna was born to Paul and Grace Dierl in 1930 in Chicago. She graduated from Wright Junior college in 1949. Donna worked as a Sales Associate and Model for Lytton's Department Store and JC Penney Catalogue and then for many years as a bookkeeper and Model for Abrahamson's Furrier all in Oak Park. She enjoyed working with customers and providing fashion advice. Donna and Lee were avid bridge players and successfully competed in many duplicate bridge tournaments across the country. They also enjoyed live productions at Drury Lane Theater, and were avid fans of all Chicago sports teams. Above all, Donna's passion was her family. She adored her children and grandchildren, especially spending time together at the Thrasher's home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin where they enjoyed swimming, fishing, boating and hosting large family dinners. Donna will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.
Twiced widowed, Donna is preceded in death by husband Edward Cove, and husband James Taylor. She is also preceded in death by her son Michael Taylor, daughter Pamela Karlovsky, and brother-in-law, Joe Binder. In addition to her husband Lee, Donna is survived by her children Dan Taylor (Tanya), Tim Taylor (Deb), Jane Kuppler (Kevin), Barb Nelson (Steve), Jim Taylor (Jean), Jen Coyte (Chris); 16 grandchildren Dr. Bill Kyle (Tiffany), Dan Taylor Jr. (Mikayla), Carly Taylor, Dr. Michelle Knebelsberger (Doug), Victoria Taylor, Jacob Kuppler, Peter Kuppler (Anna), Eric Nelson, Jack Nelson, Matt Nelson, Lily Taylor, Charlie Taylor, Dylan Taylor, Sam Coyte, Ethan Coyte, Emma Coyte ; 4 Great Grandchildren, Will Kyle, Landon Kyle, Ansleigh Kyle, Linkin Taylor; sister Pam Binder, sister-in-law Peggy Thrasher, and many Binder nieces and nephews.
A Remembrance will be held at the Lutheran Home St. John the Beloved Chapel, 800 West Oakton, Arlington Heights at 10:30 am until time of a Celebration of Life Service 11:00 am on Friday, October 18, 2019. A reception with refreshment will immediately follow the ceremony at 11:45 am. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Concordia University Chicago for the Thrasher Endowment Fund. Gifts can be mailed to Concordia University Chicago, 7400 Augusta St., River Forest, IL 60305 or made online at: cuchicago.edu/givenow.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019