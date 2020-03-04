|
Age 78, of Joliet, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Mount Auburn Memorial Park, Stickney, IL. To view his complete obituary, please visit www.fredcdames.com. For more information, please call 815-741-5500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020