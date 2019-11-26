Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Dora Safirstein

Dora Safirstein Obituary
Dora Safirstein, nee Dreishner, age 97, Holocaust Survivor, formerly of Skokie, beloved wife for more than 51 years of the late Manny Safirstein; loving mother of Marty (Judy) Shafirstein and the late Joseph Safirstein; adored Nana of Melissa and Michael Safirstein; preceded in death by her nine siblings. Dora will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. Service Tuesday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 Blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Friends of Magen David Adom, 3175 Commercial Ave., Suite 101, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.afmda.org/donate/ or Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 9603 Woods Dr., Skokie, IL 60077, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org/donate/. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 26, 2019
