Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
the Original Rago Brothers Funeral Home
7751 W. Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL
Doreen A. Hinkes

Doreen A. Hinkes Obituary
nee Dexl. Loving daughter of the late John and Dorothy. Beloved partner of Steven Ballard. Fond sister of Donna Gallagher, Daniel (Dorothy) Dexl, Thomas Dexl, James (Mary) Dexl, Robert Dexl, John (Peggy) Dexl, Patricia Munday, and the late Peggy Soboleski and William Dexl. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tues. 3-9:00PM at the Original Rago Brothers Funeral Home 7751 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago. Cremation Private. For info 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 1, 2019
