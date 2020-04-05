|
Doreen Miller, age 83, died March 31, 2020; beloved wife of the late Sidney; loving mother of Naomi (Marc) Gordon; proud grandmother of Daniel (fiancée Johanna Gordon); dear brother of Jerry (Dolli) Coe; devoted daughter of the late Sam and Dinah. She was a sweet, kind caring person who loved her friends and family. She enjoyed playing bridge, theater, opera and play reading. Private graveside services have been held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020