Age 52; Devoted wife of Joseph Jr.; Loving mother of George Alexander and Maxim Sean; Cherished daughter of Fred and the late Stella Czajkoski; Beloved sister of the late Debra (Dean) Del Deegan; Dear daughter-in-law of Kathleen (late Joseph) Evans; Fond sister-in-law of Jeff (Eileen) Hart, and Sheila (Michael) Garvey; Adoring aunt of Danny, Dominic, Griffin, Maeve, Eamon, Jack, and Joe; Loving niece, cousin, and friend to many; Avid and loyal dog lover; Great friend to George; All Funeral Services are private; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.