Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Makom Solel Lakeside Synagogue
1301 Clavey Rd.
Highland Park, IL
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
at the Brownstein residence
1028 Talbot Lane
Grayslake, IL
View Map
Doreen Linetsky (nee Desser) 78, passed away peacefully in the arms of her loved ones on September 8, 2019. Doreen leaves a legacy of steadfast love and devotion to her children, Beth (Bruce) Brownstein, and David (Kate) Pearlman, her son-in-love, Steven (Leslye) Smith. Please join us in honoring the life and the memory of our devoted mother. Memorial Service will take place at Makom Solel Lakeside Synagogue, 1301 Clavey Rd., Highland Park, IL 60035 on Thursday September 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm. As it was Doreen's wish to donate her body to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois, there will be no burial service. Shiva will follow immediately after the service in which will be taking place at the Brownstein residence, 1028 Talbot Lane, Grayslake, Il 60030 until 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family encourages contributions in Doreen's honor to be made to . Please visit their website or contact them at 888-557-7177.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019
