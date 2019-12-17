|
|
Doreen "Dori" Swinton Evans, 71, of Wheaton, Illinois, Indian Wells, California, and Spring Hill, Florida returned to her heavenly home on December 13, 2019 after a valiant battle with a long illness. She was born in Appleton, Wisconsin on January 30, 1948. She is predeceased by her loving husband, James Robert Evans and sisters Margaret Jagoditsh, Patricia May Schmuhl, Janice Helen Sy and Joan Carol Spaulding. She is survived by her brother Donald David Jagoditsh, son Timothy Gartzke Evans, stepson Timothy Duggan Evans, and stepdaughter Nancy Corrine Gegenheimer. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Roger Lee Schmuhl. She loved to play golf and share time with friends at Chicago Golf Club and Indian Wells Country Club. In lieu of a service, Dori would request donations to Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church, 1636 Graham Road, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43168 to the attention of Senior Pastor Jeff Greenway.
Final arrangements are being handled by Pfeifer Funeral Home
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019