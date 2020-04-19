|
|
Doris Agnes Johanson (nee Schmidt) age 95 of Des Plaines, Illinois passed away quietly on April 8, 2020 in Park Ridge, Illinois. Beloved wife of the late Harold D. Johanson for 49 years. Loving mother of Robert E. Johanson. Dear sister of Frieda Maheras, the late Katherine Radaz and the late Margarete Schmidt. Doris' passion in life was nature and natural history. She had been a long-time member of the Chicago Audubon Society, participating on their board of directors. She led many bird walks particularly at Thatcher Woods that introduced hundreds to bird identification. From the 70s through the early 2000s, Doris ran the Chicago Audubon hotline answering thousands of questions about birds and plants and all aspects of the natural world. For her service, the Chicago Audubon Society presented her with the "Protector of the Environment - Avocation" award for 1982. A memorial service for Doris will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made in her name to the Chicago Audubon Society. www.chicagoaudubon.org Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For info please call (847) 699-9003.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020