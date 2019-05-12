|
Doris A. Vinke, nee Clements, age 76, beloved wife for 56 years to Henry R. Vinke. Loving mother of Henry Jr. (Madeline) Vinke, Debra (Kenneth) Palmer and the late Joseph Vinke. Cherished grandmother of Norman, Henry, Kenneth, Kyle and Kayley Palmer; Arthur and Hunter Vinke. Dear sister of Joseph Clements, Hiram "Mac" Clements, Susan Steckol and the late James Clements. Dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266-3721 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019