Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Vinke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris A. Vinke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris A. Vinke Obituary
Doris A. Vinke, nee Clements, age 76, beloved wife for 56 years to Henry R. Vinke. Loving mother of Henry Jr. (Madeline) Vinke, Debra (Kenneth) Palmer and the late Joseph Vinke. Cherished grandmother of Norman, Henry, Kenneth, Kyle and Kayley Palmer; Arthur and Hunter Vinke. Dear sister of Joseph Clements, Hiram "Mac" Clements, Susan Steckol and the late James Clements. Dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266-3721 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now