Doris Abramson nee Friedman, 94, beloved wife of Irving for 72 years; loving mother of Francine Abramson, Janice (Paul) Stepanczuk and Lee (Meryl) Abramson; cherished grandmother of 12; adored great grandmother of 4. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends, services and shiva are private. Memorial donations may be made to Keshet, Jewish National Fund (JNF), NAMI or the Norrie Disease Association. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 8, 2020.