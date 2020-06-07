Doris Anne (Doyle) Earhart of Highland Park, IL died of heart failure, June 1, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 96 years old. Dody is preceded in death by her husband, Bob. She was a loving mother to Susan (Ken) Martzahl, Stephen (Barrie) Earhart, Jody (John) Lindquist and Nancy (Ed) Cornell. She was a proud grandmother to thirteen grandchildren and great grandmother to nine. Dody will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Episcopal Church of Highland Park would be appreciated. For information and complete obituary please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.