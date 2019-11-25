|
Doris Baer, nee Servos, 97. Beloved wife of the late Kurt; loving sister of the late Margrit (late Steve) Reich; devoted aunt of Stewart (Debra) Reich and David (Andrea) Reich; cherished great-aunt, great-great aunt, cousin, and friend of many. The family would like to thank Doris' dedicated caregivers, Julia Mercado and Fe Cabreros. Doris was very generous to many charitable causes and will be deeply missed. Graveside service Tues, Nov. 26, 11 AM, at New Light Cemetery, 6807 N. East Prairie Rd, Lincolnwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org, or Ezra-Habonim, the Niles Township Jewish Congregation, www.ehnt.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 25, 2019