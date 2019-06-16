Bauer-Martin , Doris Doris Bauer-Martin, 92, of Wauwatosa, WI, formerly of Park Forest and Chicago Heights, went to be with her Savior June 4, 2019. Born to Anna J. (List) and Eugene W. Linse, April 23, 1927, near Modena, WI, Doris graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in home economics and journalism and received a masters degree in special education from Chicago State. She worked for the Quaker Oats Co. and later piloted high school special education for the South Holland school district. Doris taught summer reading at Camp Buckskin, Ely, MN, and also sold Discovery Toys and southwestern jewelry. Doris was married to the late Luther Bauer (1951-1975) and the late beloved Marion Martin (1997-2009). Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, H. Frederic Linse and Eugene W. Linse; sister-in-law, Barbara Linse; brother-in-law, Pete Peapenburg; daughter-in-law, Susan Bauer; and stepson, Randy Martin. Survived by children Jon (Dianne) Bauer, Julie (Randy) Weyhrich, Connie (George) Manno, and Richard (Denise) Bauer; stepchildren Dr. Paula Martin, Rick (Jeanne) Martin, and daughter-in-law Laura Martin; 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Also survived by her sister, Charlotte Peapenburg (Ariz), and sister-in-law, Lois Linse (Wis). Doris loved her Lord, was active in her church and loved to bake and sew, read and correspond, cross stitch and knit, play Tic and Rummy games, travel, talk, smile and be surrounded by family and friends. Celebration of life: July 5, 2019, Faith and Education Center at Luther Manor, 4535 N. 92nd St., Wauwatosa, WI. Visitation: 1-3 pm, Service: 3 pm. Burial at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Modena, WI. Memorials appreciated to the Gavin Foundation, c/o Development Dept, 675 E Fourth St, South Boston, MA 02127, and Voice of Care, P.O. Box 251, Chicago, IL 60186. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary