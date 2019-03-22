|
Doris C. Kutilek, age 92, March 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Susan, Sarah, James and Steven (Jill); cherished grandmother of Benjamin, Ava, and John; dear sister of Thomas (Shirley) Plumb; fond aunt of many.Funeral Tuesday 9 a.m. from Blake Lamb Lisle Funeral Home 5015 Lincoln Avenue; Lisle to St. Joan of Arc Church Mass 10 a.m. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Naperville, IL. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Blake-LambFuneralHome.com for the KUTILEK family. (630)964-9392
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2019