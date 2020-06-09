Doris C. McCormick
Doris C. McCormick died June 6, 2020, age 98. "Dottie" was born April 28,1922 to Raymond Cook and Clara (Talbot) of Chicago; predeceased by brother William (Bud).

Dottie was loving mother of Bruce (Becky), Pam (Tim Kochems); awesome Grandma of Kayla, Jordan (Kim Resnick), Phil (Maria Knauss); proud Great-grandmother of Emilia and August. Private services entrusted to Brust Funeral Home Lombard, IL http://www.brustfuneralhome.com/


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
