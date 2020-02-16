|
|
Doris E. Karp, née Emalfarb, 95, beloved daughter of the late Harry and Rose Emalfarb; devoted wife and best friend of the late David Karp; loving mother of Andy (Danny) Rudenberg, Charna (Allen) Nissenson, and Harriet (Paul) Wiedner; proud grandmother of Ariel Nissenson, Beth Wiedner (Faiz Razi), Katie Wiedner, Annie Wiedner, Maggie Wiedner, and the late Jimmy Wiedner; dear sister of the late David (the late Jeanette) Malfar and the late Seymour (the late Gloria) Emalfarb; cherished sister-in-law of Charles (Shari) Karp, the late Anne (the late Philip) Fields, the late Faye (the late Milton) Liss, and the late Razel (the late Seymour) Schlegman; adored aunt and great-aunt of many. Doris was a passionate lover of literature. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Literacy Initiative, https://cli.org OR a . Funeral services: Monday, February 17th at 12:00 pm at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. Interment to follow: Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020