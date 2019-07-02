Home

Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Westchester Community Church
1840 Westchester Blvd
Weschester, IL
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Doris E. Volkmar Obituary
Doris E. Volkmar, age 86, formerly of Westchester & Plainfield; passed peacefully at Good Samaritan Village in Geneseo with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Gerald "Jerry" for 66 years; loving mother of Pamela (Brook) Martens and the late Diane Nichols; dear grandmother of Andrew & Jake (Taylor) Martens and Michael, Megan & the late Matthew Gregory; fond sister of the late Lester Backof. Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Lying-in-state Saturday 10:00 a.m. until time of service 10:30 a.m. at Westchester Community Church, 1840 Westchester Blvd., Weschester. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westchester Community Church or . www.hursen.com or 800-562-0082
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019
