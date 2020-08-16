Doris F. Guthman, nee Feldman - Age 91
Beloved wife of the late Edward. Devoted mother of Larry (Sherry) Guthman, Roberta (Larry) Keith, and the late Kenneth Guthman. Proud grandmother of Lee (Michelle) Guthman, Eric (Rebecca) Guthman and Aaron (Jaquie) Keith. Cherished great grandmother of Sam, Corey, Ari, Gabrielle Guthman and Wyatt Keith. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth-El, 3610 Dundee Road, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.beth-el.org
