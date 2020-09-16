1/
Doris F. Ostapina
Doris F. Ostapina nee Bereckis. Beloved wife of the late Richard Ostapina. Loving mother of Barbara Ann Ostapina (John) Maggio, Catherine Marie Ostapina & Ann Marie (Edward) Klein. Cherished grandmother of Beau Klein, Aaron Maggio, Logan Klein, Maxwel Downs, Sydney Downs & Cole Downs. Honorary grandmother of Keith (Regan) Tully. Proud honorary great grandmother of Bryn & Barron. Dear sister of Genny (the late Emil) Hess, Mona Samars, Judi (the late Don) Prochaska, George (Claire) Bereckis, Anne Bereckis, Terry (Bruno) Bertocci & the late John (Esther) Bereckis, Bill (Diane) Bereckis & Pat & Pete Rippel. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Friday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
SEP
18
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
SEP
19
Funeral
09:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gerald Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Memories & Condolences

September 15, 2020
Leaving this world is a guaranteed certainty, but no amount of understanding can ease the pain of losing a loved one. As years go by, memories become so much more fond and cherished. Memories are forever. I'm SAD.......
George Bereckis
Brother
