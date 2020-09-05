1/1
Doris G. Revello
Doris G. Revello nee Baggett, 75, of Elmhurst died September 2, 2020.

Beloved wife of Frank Revello for 52 years; loving mother of Shelley (Rick) Hale, Donna Lynn Revello, Rocco (Donna Marie) Revello, and the late Daniel J. Revello (1990); cherished grandmother of Candace Revello, Sara (Hector) Ocampo & Jessica Van Dyck and Christina & Francesco Revello; adored great grandmother (GG) of Lilah & Julian Ocampo; fond sister of Donna (the late Jim) Lynch, Jeannie (the late Fritz) Del Percio, and Larry (Karen) Baggett; special aunt of many nieces & nephews and friends. Vistation 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 at Elmhurst Community Funeral Home – THE AHLGRIM CHAPEL, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst, IL 60126. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Visitation Catholic Church, 779 S. York St., Elmhurst. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Info. (630) 834-3515 or www.ElmhurstFH.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
SEP
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Visitation Catholic Church
