Doris Bernstein died on February 13 at the age of 96. She grew up in Oak Park, the daughter of high-profile court reporter Leon M. Golding and Louisville-born belle Viola Brage. She graduated from Oak Park-River Forest High School in 1941, attended the University of Michigan for one year, and finished her education at the University of Chicago. There she met Stuart Bernstein (he was doing a magic show!). They wrote to each other every day while he was away at war and married on his return. Their marriage lasted 72 years. Doris was active in politics and in another era would likely have run for office. She was on the Board of the Illinois chapter of the League of Women Voters, chaired the Highland Park branch, spearheaded many voter-registration drives. She was a founding member of Congregation Solel. She served for several years as director of the Illinois Bar Foundation. She led Great Books groups.Doris and Stuart had four children-Barbara, Jon, Dick, and Bill, all of whom attended Highland Park High School. There are 8 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, all living in California.In her final years, Doris was lovingly cared for by Elizabeth, Charlie, Jeff, Dante, Mary, Jerry, Fernando, Frances, and Manny. The family also thanks the staff of The Abington of Glenview and the wonderful nurses, health aides, and social workers of JourneyCare hospice. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019