Doris Gruskin, nee Markman, age 102, beloved wife of the late Alex; devoted mother of Nancy (David) Warner and Mark (Betty) Gruskin; cherished grandmother of Abigail Warner, Rachel (Zack) Lutz, and Yoni Gruskin; adored great grandmother of Jude Lutz; dear sister of the late Chuck (the late Gloria) Markman and the late Selma (the late Jim) Shamberg Services and interment private, Remembrances may be made to West Suburban Temple Har Zion, 1040 N. Harlem Ave., River Forest 60305, or, Brandeis Womens Organization, P.O. Box 549110. MS 132. Waltham, MA 02454-9110 or the Oak Park Area Arts Council, 123 Madison St, Oak Park, IL 60302. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856, www.chesedvemet.com
.