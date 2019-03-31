Doris Olson Hoyne, age 95, was the beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Hoyne, loving mother of Thomas Hoyne (wife Christine), Scott Hoyne (wife Melinda), Carolyn H. Phelan (husband Daniel); a devoted grandmother to John Hoyne, Teresa H. Stevens (husband Tyler), Megan Howland, Lindsey Ragsdale (husband Trevor), Chad M. Phelan (wife Dana), Daniel L. Phelan, Kathryn C. Phelan, Jennifer S. Mustard (husband William) and cherished great-grandmother to Christian & Carter Ragsdale, Alma & Linnea Phelan, and Henry and Abbie Mustard. She was a long time resident of Long Grove prior to moving to The Garlands in Barrington where she resided until her passing. "Dori" was a graduate of Northwestern University and a Wildcat Fan her entire life, getting to many of the games every year. During her working career after raising Tom, Scott and Carolyn, she taught school and was a librarian for School District 96 in Long Grove from which she retired. Dori passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019 surrounded by family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her name. Services will be held privately at a later date. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary